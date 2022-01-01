Tuna rolls in San Mateo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Hillsdale

1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD, San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Heaven Roll$15.95
Spicy tuna & tempura crisps inside; topped with seared tuna with spicy mayo, tempura crisps, green onion, sesame seeds & house sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.25
Spicy tuna & avocado
Shiki Sushi Park Place

1040 Park Place, San Mateo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna & Avocado Roll$8.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.25
Spicy tuna & avocado
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Shiki Bento House

1100 Foster Square Ln #145, Foster City

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.95
Spicy tuna and avocado
