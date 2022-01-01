San Pedro Inn
Mexico City street food
320 Van Brunt St.
Popular Items
Location
320 Van Brunt St.
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grindhaus
Come in and enjoy!
The Good Fork
The Good Fork Restaurant and bar serves eclectic seasonal New American food in a warm and cozy setting in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
South Brooklyn Buying Club
Our mission is to bring locally sourced, high quality food to South Brooklyn at a discount, using the power of group buying.
Red Hook Lobster Pound
BRINGING SENSATIONAL LOBSTER ROLLS AND SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM MAINE TO NEW YORK CITY!