Go
Toast

San Pedro Inn

Mexico City street food

320 Van Brunt St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Soup$12.00
Chips$6.00
Mush & Spin Enchilada$18.00
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Taco Platter$15.00
Taco$6.00
Mezcal Margarita$14.00
Mezcal Negroni$14.00
Chx Enchilada$18.00
Sides$1.00
See full menu

Location

320 Van Brunt St.

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grindhaus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Good Fork

No reviews yet

The Good Fork Restaurant and bar serves eclectic seasonal New American food in a warm and cozy setting in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

South Brooklyn Buying Club

No reviews yet

Our mission is to bring locally sourced, high quality food to South Brooklyn at a discount, using the power of group buying.

Red Hook Lobster Pound

No reviews yet

BRINGING SENSATIONAL LOBSTER ROLLS AND SEAFOOD STRAIGHT FROM MAINE TO NEW YORK CITY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston