Burritos in San Pedro
San Pedro restaurants that serve burritos
Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro
1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
The Chori-Man - 2309 S. Alma St.
2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro
|Vegan Soyrizo Burrito
|$11.99
Zacatecano Red Soyrizo, Chori-Beans, Crispy Potatoes, Pickled Onions and Avocado Cream.
|The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito with your choice of chorizo, soyrizo or chipotle braised beef, crispy potatoes, two runny eggs and cheese.
|Child's Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.75
A Jr. size of our Chori-Bean & Cheese Burrito.