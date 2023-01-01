Burritos in San Pedro

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro

1030 N. Western Ave., San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
More about Marie Callender’s - 035 - San Pedro
Item pic

 

The Chori-Man - 2309 S. Alma St.

2309 S. Alma St., San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Soyrizo Burrito$11.99
Zacatecano Red Soyrizo, Chori-Beans, Crispy Potatoes, Pickled Onions and Avocado Cream.
The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito$11.99
The Chori-Man Breakfast Burrito with your choice of chorizo, soyrizo or chipotle braised beef, crispy potatoes, two runny eggs and cheese.
Child's Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.75
A Jr. size of our Chori-Bean & Cheese Burrito.
More about The Chori-Man - 2309 S. Alma St.

