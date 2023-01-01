Cheeseburgers in San Pedro
San Pedro restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about The Corner Store - 1118 W 37th St
The Corner Store - 1118 W 37th St
1118 W 37th St, San Pedro
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Patty on Ciabata roll, mayo, mustard, ketcup, american cheese, lett, tomt, red onion
More about West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave
West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave
1902 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun, layered with American Cheese, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles.