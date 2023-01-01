Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in San Pedro

Go
San Pedro restaurants
Toast

San Pedro restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Main pic

 

The Corner Store - 1118 W 37th St

1118 W 37th St, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$11.99
Patty on Ciabata roll, mayo, mustard, ketcup, american cheese, lett, tomt, red onion
More about The Corner Store - 1118 W 37th St
Item pic

 

West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave

1902 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cheeseburger$10.95
Our 1/2 lb. Angus ground beef is seasoned and hand packed fresh daily, grilled to order, served on a toasted bun, layered with American Cheese, dressing, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles.
More about West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in San Pedro

Chicken Salad

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Pedro to explore

San Pedro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Pedro to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1049 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston