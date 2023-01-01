Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in San Pedro

San Pedro restaurants
San Pedro restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine

1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

Chicken Cheesesteak$0.00
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz or provolone. Hot cherry peppers on request.
More about Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine
West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave

1902 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro

Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made Buffalo sauce.
More about West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave

