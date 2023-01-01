Chicken cheesesteaks in San Pedro
San Pedro restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine
1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$0.00
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz or provolone. Hot cherry peppers on request.
West Coast Philly's - 1902 S Pacific Ave
1902 South Pacific Avenue, San Pedro
|Chicken Buffalo Cheesesteak
Boneless chicken breast served South Philly style, with sweet peppers 'n' onions and your choice of cheese wiz, provolone, or White American topped off with our house made Buffalo sauce.