Rigatoni in San Pedro
San Pedro restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Buono's Pizzeria San Pedro
Buono's Pizzeria San Pedro
222 West 6th R1 Street, Los Angeles
|Rigatoni Al Forno
|$15.80
Baked rigatoni with ricotta, meat or marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses
|Rigatoni Pancetta
|$16.80
With meat sauce-hearty tomato sauce brimming with lean ground beef and pork prepared to perfection from Grandma Teresa buono's recipe (includes mushrooms). Or with marinara sauce - only the finest ripe tomatoes are used to make this zesty sauce. Or pesto -
More about Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine
Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine
1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
|Rigatoni Di Rocco
|$16.95
SPECIALTY OF THE HOUSE! Large tubes of pasta with chunks of Italian sausage, sun dried tomatoes and basil in tomato sauce mixed with mascarpone cheese and topped with fresh basil and shaved parmigiana reggianno.