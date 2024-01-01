Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in San Pedro

San Pedro restaurants
San Pedro restaurants that serve rigatoni

Buono's Pizzeria San Pedro

222 West 6th R1 Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Al Forno$15.80
Baked rigatoni with ricotta, meat or marinara sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses
Rigatoni Pancetta$16.80
With meat sauce-hearty tomato sauce brimming with lean ground beef and pork prepared to perfection from Grandma Teresa buono's recipe (includes mushrooms). Or with marinara sauce - only the finest ripe tomatoes are used to make this zesty sauce. Or pesto -
More about Buono's Pizzeria San Pedro
Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine

1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Di Rocco$16.95
SPECIALTY OF THE HOUSE! Large tubes of pasta with chunks of Italian sausage, sun dried tomatoes and basil in tomato sauce mixed with mascarpone cheese and topped with fresh basil and shaved parmigiana reggianno.
More about Rocco's Italiano - Italian Cuisine

