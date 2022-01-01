San Pedro restaurants you'll love
San Pedro's top cuisines
Must-try San Pedro restaurants
More about Jolly Burrito
Jolly Burrito
726 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Super Jolly
|$10.95
For SUPER Appetites! 4 oz more meat than our regular burritos, beans and rice. Topped with red or green sauce and cheese. (Choice of Chicken, Asada or Pork)
|Burrito Beans & Cheese
|$8.00
burrito
|Two Enchiladas Dinner
|$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce. add Chicken, Asada o pork $1.00
More about Colossus
Colossus
2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Kouign Amann
|$5.00
This best-selling pastry hails from Brittany in Northern France and essentially translates to "butter cake". It's the perfect marriage of butter, sugar, salt, vanilla bean, flakey pastry and controlled heat which results in a caramelized pastry as complex as it is decadent.
|Sweet Danish: Citrus + Almond
|$5.00
These sweet danishes are made with fresh anise hyssop from our garden steeped in milk and made into creme patissiere, topped with summer stonefruit from regional California farms.
|Country Levain
|$8.50
More about Hojas Tea House
Hojas Tea House
222 W 6th St, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Breakfast Egg Sandwich
|$4.95
Black forest ham with egg, provolone cheese with choice of Hojas chipotle sauce, Hojas Green Pesto or plain mayo.
Substitute for egg whites - extra charge
|Chefs Special Bagel
|$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
|Original House Chai
|$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
More about West Coast Philly's
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West Coast Philly's
1902 S. Pacific, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Chicken Steak
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken breast with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese
|Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice
|$7.99
More about West Coast Philly's
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West Coast Philly's
1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
More about Conrad's Mexican Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's Mexican Grill
376 W 6th street, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Mexican Street corn
|$6.00
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli, Queso fresco and chile power
|Chicken Mole
|$14.00
shredded chicken , topped with home made mole sauce.
Choice of: Mole Oaxaca or mole Poblano
|Vegan Combo plater
|$13.50
select of two items :( 2 tacos,) (2 enchiladas,) (1 tostada,) (2 potato takitos)
More about Lighthouse Cafe
Lighthouse Cafe
508 West 39th Street, San Pedro
|Popular items
|Crunchy French Toast
|$12.00
cinnamon raisin french toast served with fruit
|Homestyle Skillet
|$13.00
served with 2 scrambled eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese
|Coke
|$3.00
More about The Whale and Ale
The Whale and Ale
327 W 7th St, San Pedro
|Popular items
|The Whale & Ale Burger
|$16.00
Grilled chuck steak patty, served with spring lettuce, grilled onion, pickle and beer cheese, side of English Chips
|Bowl of Clam Chowder
|$10.00
rich and creamy, tender clams, bacon, potatoes
|Traditional English Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Filet of Atlantic cod in beer (Fullers London Pride) batter, served with English chips