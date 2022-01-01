San Pedro restaurants you'll love

Go
San Pedro restaurants
Toast

San Pedro's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try San Pedro restaurants

Jolly Burrito image

 

Jolly Burrito

726 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

Avg 3.7 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Jolly$10.95
For SUPER Appetites! 4 oz more meat than our regular burritos, beans and rice. Topped with red or green sauce and cheese. (Choice of Chicken, Asada or Pork)
Burrito Beans & Cheese$8.00
burrito
Two Enchiladas Dinner$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce. add Chicken, Asada o pork $1.00
More about Jolly Burrito
Colossus image

 

Colossus

2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kouign Amann$5.00
This best-selling pastry hails from Brittany in Northern France and essentially translates to "butter cake". It's the perfect marriage of butter, sugar, salt, vanilla bean, flakey pastry and controlled heat which results in a caramelized pastry as complex as it is decadent.
Sweet Danish: Citrus + Almond$5.00
These sweet danishes are made with fresh anise hyssop from our garden steeped in milk and made into creme patissiere, topped with summer stonefruit from regional California farms.
Country Levain$8.50
More about Colossus
Hojas Tea House image

 

Hojas Tea House

222 W 6th St, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$4.95
Black forest ham with egg, provolone cheese with choice of Hojas chipotle sauce, Hojas Green Pesto or plain mayo.
Substitute for egg whites - extra charge
Chefs Special Bagel$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Original House Chai$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
More about Hojas Tea House
West Coast Philly's image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West Coast Philly's

1902 S. Pacific, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Steak$12.00
Grilled Chicken breast with caramelized onions and bell peppers, perfectly seasoned and topped with white American cheese
Kids Meal- 2 Chicken Tenders, fries and apple juice$7.99
More about West Coast Philly's
West Coast Philly's image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West Coast Philly's

1902 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
More about West Coast Philly's
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's Mexican Grill

376 W 6th street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (353 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexican Street corn$6.00
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli, Queso fresco and chile power
Chicken Mole$14.00
shredded chicken , topped with home made mole sauce.
Choice of: Mole Oaxaca or mole Poblano
Vegan Combo plater$13.50
select of two items :( 2 tacos,) (2 enchiladas,) (1 tostada,) (2 potato takitos)
More about Conrad's Mexican Grill
Lighthouse Cafe image

 

Lighthouse Cafe

508 West 39th Street, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crunchy French Toast$12.00
cinnamon raisin french toast served with fruit
Homestyle Skillet$13.00
served with 2 scrambled eggs, polish sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, potatoes topped with jack and cheddar cheese
Coke$3.00
More about Lighthouse Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Whale and Ale

327 W 7th St, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Whale & Ale Burger$16.00
Grilled chuck steak patty, served with spring lettuce, grilled onion, pickle and beer cheese, side of English Chips
Bowl of Clam Chowder$10.00
rich and creamy, tender clams, bacon, potatoes
Traditional English Fish & Chips$17.00
Filet of Atlantic cod in beer (Fullers London Pride) batter, served with English chips
More about The Whale and Ale
Restaurant banner

 

Blazing Pizzeria

376 W 6th ST, San Pedro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Vegan Pepperoni overload$14.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, small pepperonis, large pepperonis.
More about Blazing Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Pedro

Croissants

Burritos

Tacos

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston