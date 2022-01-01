Cake in San Pedro
San Pedro restaurants that serve cake
More about Hojas Tea House
Hojas Tea House
222 W 6th St, San Pedro
|Coconut Cake
|$4.65
Three layers of light, fluffy white cake are separated with apricot marmalade and creamy vanilla custard. It is covered in whipped cream frosting and shredded coconut.
|Carrot cake
|$4.95
|Chocolate Fantasy Cake
|$5.35
A moist chocolate cake topped with a delicious chocolate mousse blended with Cream of Cocoa, imported mocha paste and espresso. This dessert is finish with a layer of chocolate ganache, chocolate triangle and chocolate drizzle
More about Conrad's Mexican Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's Mexican Grill
376 W 6th street, San Pedro
|Vegan potato cake
|$6.00
potato balls stuffed with vegan cheese, poblano peppers, topped with avocado sauce and mixed greens
|Potato cake
|$6.00
Breaded potato balls, stuffed with poblano peppers, cheese ,topped with avocado sauce