Cake in San Pedro

San Pedro restaurants
San Pedro restaurants that serve cake

Colossus image

 

Colossus

2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Cake Slice$8.00
Hojas Tea House image

 

Hojas Tea House

222 W 6th St, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cake$4.65
Three layers of light, fluffy white cake are separated with apricot marmalade and creamy vanilla custard. It is covered in whipped cream frosting and shredded coconut.
Carrot cake$4.95
Chocolate Fantasy Cake$5.35
A moist chocolate cake topped with a delicious chocolate mousse blended with Cream of Cocoa, imported mocha paste and espresso. This dessert is finish with a layer of chocolate ganache, chocolate triangle and chocolate drizzle
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's Mexican Grill

376 W 6th street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan potato cake$6.00
potato balls stuffed with vegan cheese, poblano peppers, topped with avocado sauce and mixed greens
Potato cake$6.00
Breaded potato balls, stuffed with poblano peppers, cheese ,topped with avocado sauce
