Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in San Pedro

Go
San Pedro restaurants
Toast

San Pedro restaurants that serve cheesecake

Colossus image

 

Colossus - San Pedro

2311 S Alma Street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Rosdmary Grape Cheesecake$6.00
More about Colossus - San Pedro
Hojas Tea House image

 

Hojas Tea House - San Pedro

222 W 6th St, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.25
Our New York Cheesecake topped with ground almonds.
More about Hojas Tea House - San Pedro

Browse other tasty dishes in San Pedro

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Burritos

Quesadillas

Hot Chocolate

Cake

Tacos

Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1390 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston