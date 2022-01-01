Enchiladas in San Pedro
El Burrito Jalapeno
726 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro
|Two Enchiladas Dinner
|$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce. add Chicken, Asada o pork $1.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Conrad's Mexican Grill
376 W 6th street, San Pedro
|Vegan Enchiladas
|$12.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with sauté veggies topped with Red sauce ,lettuce
vegan cheese
|Mexican Enchiladas
|$12.00
3 corn tortilla stuffed with choice of: Roasted chicken,
carnitas, beef ,cheese, ( shrimp enchiladas
choice of: Green Red or Mole sauce