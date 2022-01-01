Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in San Pedro

San Pedro restaurants
San Pedro restaurants that serve enchiladas

Jolly Burrito image

 

El Burrito Jalapeno

726 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro

Avg 3.7 (280 reviews)
Takeout
Two Enchiladas Dinner$11.95
Corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce. add Chicken, Asada o pork $1.00
More about El Burrito Jalapeno
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's Mexican Grill

376 W 6th street, San Pedro

Avg 4.5 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Enchiladas$12.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with sauté veggies topped with Red sauce ,lettuce
vegan cheese
Mexican Enchiladas$12.00
3 corn tortilla stuffed with choice of: Roasted chicken,
carnitas, beef ,cheese, ( shrimp enchiladas
choice of: Green Red or Mole sauce
More about Conrad's Mexican Grill

