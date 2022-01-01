Go
Toast

San Pedro Cafe

A taste of the Caribbean in downtown Hudson, WI. Join us for a little taste of Island Time.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

426 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.7 (979 reviews)

Popular Items

Yucatan Pork Stew$15.00
Pulled Pork, Potatoes & Cherry Tomatoes In A Spicy Island Broth, Served With Caribbean Rice & Red Beans
San Pedro Street Tacos$14.00
Choice Of Jerk Chicken, Pulled Pork, Veggies, Or Shrimp With Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Sauce, Green Chiles & Sides Of Tortillas, Cheddar, Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa, Caribbean Rice & Red Beans.
The Johnnie Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni | Mozz
Chicken Nachos$15.00
Cheddar & Mozzarella, Pico De Gallo, Green Chiles, Avocado Salsa & Lemon Habanero Aioli
Chicken Chile Penne$16.00
Jerk Chicken & Penne Pasta In A Spicy Red Chile Cream Sauce Finished With Asiago Cheese, Served With Wood Roasted Vegetables
Puerco Diablo Pizza$13.00
Pulled Pork | Mango Salsa | Mozz | Lemon Habanero Aioli | Cilantro
Ginger Stir Fry$14.00
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, Sweet Corn, Onions, Carrots & Rice In A Ginger Soy Sauce
Side Seasonal Vegetables$3.00
Wood-Roasted Seasonal Vegetables
Quesadilla$16.00
Choice Of Shrimp Or Jerk Chicken With Charred Cabbage, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Tropical Salsa & Red Onion With Avocado Salsa, Cilantro Crema & Red Chile Tomatillo Salsa
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

426 2nd St

Hudson WI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barker’s Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Barker's is a downtown Hudson classic! Join us to enjoy a "bistro of a tavern".

Pedro’s del Este

No reviews yet

Join us for craft cocktails and delightful Spanish and Cuban-influenced dining.

Agave Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston