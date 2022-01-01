San Rafael restaurants you'll love

San Rafael restaurants
Toast
  • San Rafael

San Rafael's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Must-try San Rafael restaurants

Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen image

 

Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen

901 B St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, cajun crusted, smoked pepper Aioli, house coleslaw, Brioche bun, s/w Shoestring Fries
Combo 5pc Fried Chicken Meal$25.00
Fried chicken (Half bird) , Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, feeds 1-2 ppl.
Brick Chicken$25.00
Citrus & garlic marinated boneless 1/2 chicken with bacon Brussels sprouts potato hash
The Flatiron image

 

The Flatiron

724 B St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tot Activation$8.00
1 Dozen Naked Wings$19.00
Nacho Supremacy$12.00
The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sautéed BEANS$8.00
lemon, mint
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Pappardelle$20.00
sausage, beet greens, garlic, butter
LJ's Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

LJ's Deli

4380 Redwood Hwy B15, San Rafael

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Sandwich$11.75
Chicken or Roast Beef in our Lemongrass-Ginger Sauce, Smokey Sriracha-Mayo, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Cucumber on a Toasted Soft Roll
BBQ Sandwich$11.75
Toasted Soft Roll with either Chicken Breast or Roast Beef, Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Baby Ray;s BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce
The Ultimate BLAST (Bacon, Lettuce, Avo, Swiss, Tomato, Pesto)$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce Avocado, Swiss, Tomato with Pesto Aioli on Sliced Sourdough
Cafe del Soul image

SMOOTHIES

Cafe del Soul

1408 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.2 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chipotle Sungoddess...$11.91
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos del Soul...$13.69
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Nachos de Maria...$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
Main pic

 

Lotus Cuisine of India

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Saag Paneer$15.95
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer
Basmati White Rice$3.50
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice$3.95
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
Amici's image

 

Amici's

1242 Fourth St., San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
Pond Farm Brewing Company image

 

Pond Farm Brewing Company

1848 4th St., San Rafael

Avg 4.7 (199 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Five Corners IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans$18.00
7.4% ABV. Flavors of white peach and orange blossom, firm bitterness with a hint of bergamot and a clean finish.
Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans$18.00
6.8% ABV. Strong citrus and tropical aromas, juicy mouthfeel, and balanced bitterness.
Esme Saison 4-pk 16oz Cans$16.00
6.0% ABV. Belgian-style. Soft in texture, with light fruity esters. Flavors of orange hard candy, pomelo rind, light clove, bubblegum, hay, and banana bread.
Kamikaze image

 

Kamikaze

223 3rd St., San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MamaSan Roll$16.00
Inside: spicy tuna & cucumber, topped with hamachi & avocado
Edamame$3.95
Steamed soy bean w/ sea salt
Kamikaze Roll$10.00
Spicy: unagi, shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado & cucumber (6pcs)
Lou’s Takeaway image

 

Lou’s Takeaway

621 Del Ganado Road, San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veg Noodle$12.00
Remix Pork Belly$19.00
Petes 881 Club image

GRILL

Petes 881 Club

721 Lincoln Av, San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SAN korean kitchen image

 

SAN korean kitchen

2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E, SAN RAFAEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria Bahia

1013 B Street, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

Map

