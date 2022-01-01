San Rafael restaurants you'll love
More about Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
901 B St, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, cajun crusted, smoked pepper Aioli, house coleslaw, Brioche bun, s/w Shoestring Fries
|Combo 5pc Fried Chicken Meal
|$25.00
Fried chicken (Half bird) , Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, feeds 1-2 ppl.
|Brick Chicken
|$25.00
Citrus & garlic marinated boneless 1/2 chicken with bacon Brussels sprouts potato hash
More about The Flatiron
The Flatiron
724 B St, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Tater Tot Activation
|$8.00
|1 Dozen Naked Wings
|$19.00
|Nacho Supremacy
|$12.00
More about The Kitchen Table
The Kitchen Table
1574 4th st., San Rafael
|Popular items
|Sautéed BEANS
|$8.00
lemon, mint
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Pappardelle
|$20.00
sausage, beet greens, garlic, butter
More about LJ's Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
LJ's Deli
4380 Redwood Hwy B15, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Asian Sandwich
|$11.75
Chicken or Roast Beef in our Lemongrass-Ginger Sauce, Smokey Sriracha-Mayo, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro, Cucumber on a Toasted Soft Roll
|BBQ Sandwich
|$11.75
Toasted Soft Roll with either Chicken Breast or Roast Beef, Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Baby Ray;s BBQ Sauce, Mayo, Tomato, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce
|The Ultimate BLAST (Bacon, Lettuce, Avo, Swiss, Tomato, Pesto)
|$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce Avocado, Swiss, Tomato with Pesto Aioli on Sliced Sourdough
More about Cafe del Soul
SMOOTHIES
Cafe del Soul
1408 4th Street, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Chipotle Sungoddess...
|$11.91
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Nachos del Soul...
|$13.69
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Nachos de Maria...
|$12.61
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
More about Lotus Cuisine of India
Lotus Cuisine of India
812 4th Street, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
Fresh pesticide-free spinach cooked with organic paneer
|Basmati White Rice
|$3.50
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
|Eco-Friendly Basmati Brown Rice
|$3.95
Non-GMO indian basmati rice
More about Amici's
Amici's
1242 Fourth St., San Rafael
|Popular items
|AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
More about Pond Farm Brewing Company
Pond Farm Brewing Company
1848 4th St., San Rafael
|Popular items
|Five Corners IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans
|$18.00
7.4% ABV. Flavors of white peach and orange blossom, firm bitterness with a hint of bergamot and a clean finish.
|Devil's Gulch Hazy IPA 4-pk 16oz Cans
|$18.00
6.8% ABV. Strong citrus and tropical aromas, juicy mouthfeel, and balanced bitterness.
|Esme Saison 4-pk 16oz Cans
|$16.00
6.0% ABV. Belgian-style. Soft in texture, with light fruity esters. Flavors of orange hard candy, pomelo rind, light clove, bubblegum, hay, and banana bread.
More about Kamikaze
Kamikaze
223 3rd St., San Rafael
|Popular items
|MamaSan Roll
|$16.00
Inside: spicy tuna & cucumber, topped with hamachi & avocado
|Edamame
|$3.95
Steamed soy bean w/ sea salt
|Kamikaze Roll
|$10.00
Spicy: unagi, shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado & cucumber (6pcs)
More about Lou’s Takeaway
Lou’s Takeaway
621 Del Ganado Road, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Veg Noodle
|$12.00
|Remix Pork Belly
|$19.00
More about SAN korean kitchen
SAN korean kitchen
2165 FRANCISCO BLVD E, SAN RAFAEL
More about Taqueria Bahia
Taqueria Bahia
1013 B Street, San Rafael