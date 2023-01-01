Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve biryani

Main pic

 

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Biryani$21.95
Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Vegetarian Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Chicken Biryani$16.95
Chicken cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
Main pic

 

Himalayan Kitchen

227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Biryani$16.95
Mixed veggies pan fried with aromatic saffron flavored rice, caramelized onion, raisins, house spices and served with side Raita.
More about Himalayan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael

Garden Salad

Lentil Soup

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Teriyaki Chicken

Maki

Chicken Tenders

Ravioli

Map

More near San Rafael to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston