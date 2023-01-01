Biryani in San Rafael
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
812 4th Street, San Rafael
|Prawn Biryani
|$21.95
Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
|Vegetarian Biryani
|$15.95
Basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
|Chicken Biryani
|$16.95
Chicken cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices