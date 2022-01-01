Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve calamari

The Flatiron image

 

The Flatiron

724 B St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
More about The Flatiron
Consumer pic

 

State Room Brewery - 1132 4th St

1132 4th St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
chilies, sambal aioli
More about State Room Brewery - 1132 4th St

Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael

Clams

Curry

Caesar Salad

Spaghetti

Ravioli

Prosciutto

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near San Rafael to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (47 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (535 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston