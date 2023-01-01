Cannellonis in San Rafael

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Toscana

3751 Redwood Highway, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNELLONI$26.00
(Veal, chicken & pork) crepes, tomato, bechamel, mozzarella
More about La Toscana
The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meat Cannelloni$25.00
pork, beef, tomato sauce
More about The Kitchen Table

