Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannellonis in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Cannellonis
San Rafael restaurants that serve cannellonis
La Toscana
3751 Redwood Highway, San Rafael
No reviews yet
CANNELLONI
$26.00
(Veal, chicken & pork) crepes, tomato, bechamel, mozzarella
More about La Toscana
The Kitchen Table
1574 4th st., San Rafael
Avg 4.5
(568 reviews)
Meat Cannelloni
$25.00
pork, beef, tomato sauce
More about The Kitchen Table
Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael
Tandoori Chicken
Prime Ribs
Chicken Tikka
Caesar Salad
Chicken Curry
Tandoori
Fish Curry
Pudding
More near San Rafael to explore
Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 3.6
(8 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(729 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(732 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1146 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(93 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(857 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston