Carbonara in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve carbonara

Banner pic

 

La Toscana

3751 Redwood Highway, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARBONARA$26.00
Fettuccine, pancetta, onions, egg yolk, cream, parmigiano
More about La Toscana
The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carbonara, Fettuccini$28.00
egg yolk, parmesan, shallots, pancetta
More about The Kitchen Table

