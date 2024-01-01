Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Carbonara
San Rafael restaurants that serve carbonara
La Toscana
3751 Redwood Highway, San Rafael
No reviews yet
CARBONARA
$26.00
Fettuccine, pancetta, onions, egg yolk, cream, parmigiano
More about La Toscana
The Kitchen Table
1574 4th st., San Rafael
Avg 4.5
(568 reviews)
Carbonara, Fettuccini
$28.00
egg yolk, parmesan, shallots, pancetta
More about The Kitchen Table
