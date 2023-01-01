Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Chicken Noodles
San Rafael restaurants that serve chicken noodles
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
LJ's Deli
4380 Redwood Highway, San Rafael
Avg 4.6
(205 reviews)
Chicken Noodle
$6.50
More about LJ's Deli
State Room Brewery
1132 4th St, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Chicken Garlic Noodles
$25.00
chicken OR prawns, trumpet mushroom, spinach, parmesan
More about State Room Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael
Donburi
Tacos
Katsu
Sashimi
Mac And Cheese
Tonkatsu
Calamari
Curry
More near San Rafael to explore
Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(589 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(941 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston