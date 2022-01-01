Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

LJ's Deli

4380 Redwood Hwy B15, San Rafael

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
Takeout
The Doctor (Chicken Salad, Pepperjack, Avocado)$10.00
Toasted Sliced Sourdough, Chicken Salad, Pepperjack, Avocado. Just what The Doctor Ordered.
Chicken-Salad Salad$12.00
Our House-Made Chicken Salad on a bed of chopped romaine, with cucumbers, tomato and dried cranberries.
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Crunchy Romaine and Red Cabbage, Cucumbers, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. With our House-Made Miso Soy on the side.
More about LJ's Deli
Item pic

 

Amici's

1242 Fourth St., San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, sliced chicken breast,
housemade croutons, freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing.
More about Amici's

Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Kale Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near San Rafael to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston