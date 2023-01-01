Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve chopped salad

The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Romaine Salad$15.00
arugula, feta, fennel, sherry vinaigrette
More about The Kitchen Table
Restaurant banner

 

Belly Deli - 1304 Second Street

1304 Second Street, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belly Deli Chopped Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Belly Deli - 1304 Second Street

