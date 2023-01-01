Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chopped salad in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Chopped Salad
San Rafael restaurants that serve chopped salad
The Kitchen Table
1574 4th st., San Rafael
Avg 4.5
(568 reviews)
Chopped Romaine Salad
$15.00
arugula, feta, fennel, sherry vinaigrette
More about The Kitchen Table
Belly Deli - 1304 Second Street
1304 Second Street, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Belly Deli Chopped Chicken Salad
$12.99
More about Belly Deli - 1304 Second Street
Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael
Mediterranean Salad
Mango Lassi
Tikka Masala
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Biryani
Chili
Shrimp Tempura
Chutney
More near San Rafael to explore
Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Corte Madera
Avg 3.6
(7 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(665 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(57 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(639 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(83 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston