Clams in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve clams

Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen image

 

Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen

901 B St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cast Iron Clams$12.00
More about Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
Item pic

 

Amici's

1242 Fourth St., San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
GF NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM$29.75
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
HALF BAKED NEW HAVEN WHITE CLAM
clams, garlic, seasonings, olive oil, bacon (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's

