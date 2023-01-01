Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Eel
San Rafael restaurants that serve eel
Shiro Kuma
1518 4th St, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Anago 穴子 - Sea Eel
$0.00
less rich and oily than Unagi
Unagi - BBQ eel
$5.00
More about Shiro Kuma
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
812 4th Street, San Rafael
Avg 4.5
(109 reviews)
Eel River IPA
$6.95
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
