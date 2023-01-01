Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Shiro Kuma

1518 4th St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Anago 穴子 - Sea Eel$0.00
less rich and oily than Unagi
Unagi - BBQ eel$5.00
More about Shiro Kuma
Main pic

 

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Eel River IPA$6.95
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

