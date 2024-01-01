Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
San Rafael
San Rafael
Fish Tacos
San Rafael restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Flatiron
724 B St, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Fish Taco Sauce
$0.50
Fish Tacos
$14.00
More about The Flatiron
Andy's Local Market
75 Loch Lomond Drive, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Tacos
$18.99
Freshly caught local red snapper, chipotle crema, serrano slaw, pickled red onions
2 tacos per plate
More about Andy's Local Market
