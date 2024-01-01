Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Flatiron image

 

The Flatiron

724 B St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco Sauce$0.50
Fish Tacos$14.00
More about The Flatiron
Item pic

 

Andy's Local Market

75 Loch Lomond Drive, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$18.99
Freshly caught local red snapper, chipotle crema, serrano slaw, pickled red onions
2 tacos per plate
More about Andy's Local Market

