Lobsters in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Lobsters
San Rafael restaurants that serve lobsters
The Kitchen Table
1574 4th st., San Rafael
Avg 4.5
(568 reviews)
Lobster Balls
$19.00
corn pudding, cherry tomato, green onion
More about The Kitchen Table
Shiro Kuma
1518 4th St, San Rafael
No reviews yet
lobster tempura
$18.00
lobster tempura,fried kale,tobiko,honey sriracha
More about Shiro Kuma
