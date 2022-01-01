Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve lobsters

The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Balls$19.00
corn pudding, cherry tomato, green onion
More about The Kitchen Table
Banner pic

 

Shiro Kuma

1518 4th St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
lobster tempura$18.00
lobster tempura,fried kale,tobiko,honey sriracha
More about Shiro Kuma

Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael

Lentil Soup

Cookies

Curry

Teriyaki Salmon

Cheesecake

Chicken Teriyaki

Scallops

Hummus

Map

More near San Rafael to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Greenbrae

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston