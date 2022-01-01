Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in San Rafael

Go
San Rafael restaurants
Toast

San Rafael restaurants that serve octopus

The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$17.00
chorizo, arugula, potato, leeks, fava beans, rosemary, lemon vinaigrette
More about The Kitchen Table
Banner pic

 

Shiro Kuma

1518 4th St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried baby octopus$7.00
More about Shiro Kuma

