Prawns in San Rafael

State Room Brewery

1132 4th St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Noodles$25.00
More about State Room Brewery
Main pic

 

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Prawn Pakora$10.95
Prawns marinated and dipped in chick pea flour and served with tangy mint and cilantro sauce
Prawn Biryani$21.95
Prawns cooked with basmati rice, zucchini, cauliflower, carrot, broccoli, turnip, bellpepper, onion, green peas, cashews, raisins, & organic spices
Tandoori Prawn Masala$18.95
Prawns cooked with mild creamy masala sauce
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

