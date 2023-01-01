Prime ribs in San Rafael
State Room Brewery
1132 4th St, San Rafael
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$21.00
horseradish & toma cheese fonduta, melted ipa onions, pan jus, panorama bakery roll, pickle
Belly Deli - 1304 Second Street
1304 Second Street, San Rafael
|SPECIAL of the MONTH Prime Rib Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.99
Summer Time BLAT
6 Strips of Golden Gate Applewood Bacon, Romaine Lettuce tossed with Lemon Vinaigrette, Avocado, Heirloom Tomatoes, Pesto, Garlic Aioli on Toasted Sourdough