Scallops in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve scallops

The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops$35.00
squash purée, new potatoes, pickled romano beans
More about The Kitchen Table
Banner pic

 

Shiro Kuma

1518 4th St, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Live Hokkaido Scallop$6.00
Spicy scallop roll$10.00
Scallop chopped, cucumber ,tobiko,spicy mayo
More about Shiro Kuma

Map

