Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp salad in
San Rafael
/
San Rafael
/
Shrimp Salad
San Rafael restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Julie's Hummus Bar
1026 Court Street, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Shrimp salad
$16.99
More about Julie's Hummus Bar
Royal Thai Restaurant - San Rafael
610 3RD Street, San Rafael
No reviews yet
Yum Shrimp Salad 🌶️
$17.50
Squid or shrimp, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, green onion, red onion, mint, and lemongrass with chili garlic dressing. (**Gluten-Free)
More about Royal Thai Restaurant - San Rafael
Browse other tasty dishes in San Rafael
Tikka Masala
Tandoori
Lamb Biryani
Burritos
Mango Lassi
Gnocchi
Octopus
Brisket
More near San Rafael to explore
Mill Valley
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Novato
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
San Anselmo
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Larkspur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Corte Madera
No reviews yet
Greenbrae
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ross
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(69 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(457 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1189 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston