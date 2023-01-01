Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

Pho Tao Noodle House

75 Bellam Boulevard Suite I, San Rafael

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Iced Tea$5.50
More about Pho Tao Noodle House
Item pic

 

oddcha

905 F Irwin Street, San Rafael

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea (Large)$6.50
Oddcha way Thai milk tea with boba.
More about oddcha

