Tikka masala in San Rafael

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve tikka masala

Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street

812 4th Street, San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Lamb Tikka Masala$19.95
Lamb cooked in creamy masala sauce and organic spices
Paneer Tikka Masala$16.95
Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
Main pic

 

Himalayan Kitchen

227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tikka Masala$16.95
Sautéed seasonal mix veggies cooked with the most popular, delicious creamy, buttery homemade curry made of tomato-onion, ginger garlic, cream & blend of spices.
Panner Tikka Masala$16.95
Homemade cheese cooked with the most popular, delicious creamy, buttery
homemade curry made of tomato-onion, ginger garlic, cream & blend of spices.
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Clay oven barbecued chicken again cooked with the most popular, Delicious creamy, buttery homemade curry made of tomato-onion, ginger garlic, cream & blend of spices.
More about Himalayan Kitchen

