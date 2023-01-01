Tikka masala in San Rafael
San Rafael restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
812 4th Street, San Rafael
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.95
Chicken cooked in mild creamy masala sauce and organic spices
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$19.95
Lamb cooked in creamy masala sauce and organic spices
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$16.95
Homemade organic cheese cubes cooked in masala sauce with organic spices
More about Himalayan Kitchen
Himalayan Kitchen
227 3rd st, SAN RAFAEL
|Veggie Tikka Masala
|$16.95
Sautéed seasonal mix veggies cooked with the most popular, delicious creamy, buttery homemade curry made of tomato-onion, ginger garlic, cream & blend of spices.
|Panner Tikka Masala
|$16.95
Homemade cheese cooked with the most popular, delicious creamy, buttery
homemade curry made of tomato-onion, ginger garlic, cream & blend of spices.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.95
Clay oven barbecued chicken again cooked with the most popular, Delicious creamy, buttery homemade curry made of tomato-onion, ginger garlic, cream & blend of spices.