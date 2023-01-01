Turkey bacon in San Rafael

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Rafael restaurants
San Rafael restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

Perry's Deli - Downtown San Rafael

909 Lincoln Ave, SAN RAFAEL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Cranberry$12.00
A Sweet and Salty Fave! Turkey, Crispy Bacon And Cranberry Sauce Paired Monterey Jack with Fresh Lettuce, Red Onions and Mayo on a Soft Roll.
More about Perry's Deli - Downtown San Rafael
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

LJ's Deli

4380 Redwood Highway, San Rafael

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
Takeout
The Brett Callan (Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar)$12.00
Brett's Favorite.
Soft Roll with a Spread of Mayo, Mustard Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Turkey, Crispy Bacon and Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Pickles
Turkey Bacon Cranberry$12.00
Turkey, Crispy Bacon And Cranberry Sauce Paired with Fresh Lettuce, Red Onions and Mayo on Provolone and a Soft Roll.
More about LJ's Deli

