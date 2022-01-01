San Ramon restaurants you'll love

Go
San Ramon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • San Ramon

San Ramon's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try San Ramon restaurants

Firehouse 37 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Firehouse 37

250 Market Pl, San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (2790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Chicken$15.99
Burger Single$10.99
Chicken Tenders$13.99
More about Firehouse 37
Hotboys Foo Truck image

 

Hotboys Foo Truck

100 Ryan Idustrial Ct, San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Combo$16.00
2 jumbo tenders and your choice of side
Angry Bonuts$5.00
Fries$5.00
More about Hotboys Foo Truck
Cha Thai image

SALADS

Cha Thai

21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yellow Curry$11.45
Choice of protein simmered in our in-house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
Chicken Satay (6).$9.95
Hand made Chicken Satay, perfectly marinated and pan grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Pad Thai$11.45
Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions, bean sprouts topped with ground peanuts, and lime slice
More about Cha Thai
Slanted Door image

 

Slanted Door

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Vegetarian Imperial Roll$14.00
Crispy fried roll, vermicelli noodles, wood ear mushrooms, glass noodles, fried tofu, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, onions & garlic served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and a sweet soy vegetarian dipping sauce
Crispy Pork & Shrimp Imperial Roll$15.00
Crispy fried roll, filled with pork, wild gulf shrimp, taro root, onions, carrots, mushrooms, eggs, & black pepper.
Served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and Slanted Door dipping seasoned fish sauce.
Chicken steam bun$4.00
Steamed bun, stuffed with free range roasted chicken, shiitakes, shallots, cilantro, ginger, and toasted sesame
More about Slanted Door
Worth Ranch image

 

Worth Ranch

2410 san Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Loaded Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Bishop Ranch$12.00
More about Worth Ranch
On Fire Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

On Fire Pizza

2005 Crow Canyon Pl, San Ramon

Avg 4.1 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Pizza$11.00
Large Caesar$11.00
Meatballs 5$9.00
More about On Fire Pizza
Roam Artisan Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

Avg 3.9 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmers Market Salad$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
Chicken Strips$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
Brussels Sprouts$6.99
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil,
Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
Delarosa image

 

Delarosa

6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD, SAN RAMON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BEET SALAD (Large)$14.00
roasted red & gold beets, farro, kale, avocado, goat cheese, and toasted almonds tossed in balsamic viniagrette * nuts * dairy
FENNEL SAUSAGE$17.00
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, green onion, chlli flakes, and fennel with pork sausage
CALAMARI$16.00
fried calamari, served with warm marinara *gluten *egg *dairy *shellfish
More about Delarosa
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY

Sports Basement 1041 Market Place, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pomegranate Chicken$20.95
Our award-winning house favorite! Four sustainably-sourced drumsticks marinated in pomegranate sauce, slow baked with wild herbs, served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummos and your choice of green salad, armenian potato salad, or soup.
Mediterranean Meza$28.60
Mediterranean Feast! A tasting of 10 house specialties including hummos, baba ghanoush, tabuleh, armenian potato salad, dolma, falafels, lamb lule, chicken cilicia fillo, spinach & feta fillo, chicken pomegranate, and rice pilaf, served with pita bread. Nut-free.
Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and your choice of Falafel or Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummos and your choice of green salad, Armenian potato salad, or soup.
More about Burma Superstar | SF2BAY
Lavash | SF2BAY image

 

Hinoya Curry | SF2BAY

Sports Basement 1041 Market Place, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lomo saltado$28.50
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
1/4 Chicken Dark$16.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken. Dark meat only.
To be warmed.
Tahdig with Stew$15.50
Crispy rice served with your choice of stew (Khoresh)
More about Hinoya Curry | SF2BAY
Plucked Chicken & Beer image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

3191D Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (7516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
Nacho Fries$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
Bamboo Sushi image

 

Bamboo Sushi

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201, San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Friday the 13th$19.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. / 8 pcs.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, house crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Bowl$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
More about Earthbar
LB Steak Bishop Ranch image

 

LB Steak Bishop Ranch

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road; Suite 1614, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LB Potato$14.00
Velvet Cake$11.00
Kid Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about LB Steak Bishop Ranch
Restaurant banner

 

Burgers & Chaats

9140 Alcosta Blvd Unit A, San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Burgers & Chaats
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea image

 

Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea

3205 Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
B45 - Vietnamese Dip Banh Mi
More about Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
Restaurant banner

 

World Famous Hotboys - Food Truck

100 Ryan Idustrial Ct, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about World Famous Hotboys - Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Ramon

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Shrimp Rolls

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near San Ramon to explore

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston