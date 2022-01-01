San Ramon restaurants you'll love
San Ramon's top cuisines
Must-try San Ramon restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Firehouse 37
250 Market Pl, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Cali Chicken
|$15.99
|Burger Single
|$10.99
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Hotboys Foo Truck
100 Ryan Idustrial Ct, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Tender Combo
|$16.00
2 jumbo tenders and your choice of side
|Angry Bonuts
|$5.00
|Fries
|$5.00
SALADS
Cha Thai
21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
|$11.45
Choice of protein simmered in our in-house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
|Chicken Satay (6).
|$9.95
Hand made Chicken Satay, perfectly marinated and pan grilled served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
|Pad Thai
|$11.45
Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions, bean sprouts topped with ground peanuts, and lime slice
Slanted Door
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Crispy Vegetarian Imperial Roll
|$14.00
Crispy fried roll, vermicelli noodles, wood ear mushrooms, glass noodles, fried tofu, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, onions & garlic served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and a sweet soy vegetarian dipping sauce
|Crispy Pork & Shrimp Imperial Roll
|$15.00
Crispy fried roll, filled with pork, wild gulf shrimp, taro root, onions, carrots, mushrooms, eggs, & black pepper.
Served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and Slanted Door dipping seasoned fish sauce.
|Chicken steam bun
|$4.00
Steamed bun, stuffed with free range roasted chicken, shiitakes, shallots, cilantro, ginger, and toasted sesame
Worth Ranch
2410 san Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
|Loaded Mashed Potatoes
|$6.00
|Bishop Ranch
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
On Fire Pizza
2005 Crow Canyon Pl, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Nutella Pizza
|$11.00
|Large Caesar
|$11.00
|Meatballs 5
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Farmers Market Salad
|$10.49
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cherries, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta
|Chicken Strips
|$8.49
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips
• Gluten Free
• Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
|Brussels Sprouts
|$6.99
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil,
Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles
Delarosa
6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD, SAN RAMON
|Popular items
|BEET SALAD (Large)
|$14.00
roasted red & gold beets, farro, kale, avocado, goat cheese, and toasted almonds tossed in balsamic viniagrette * nuts * dairy
|FENNEL SAUSAGE
|$17.00
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, green onion, chlli flakes, and fennel with pork sausage
|CALAMARI
|$16.00
fried calamari, served with warm marinara *gluten *egg *dairy *shellfish
Burma Superstar | SF2BAY
Sports Basement 1041 Market Place, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Pomegranate Chicken
|$20.95
Our award-winning house favorite! Four sustainably-sourced drumsticks marinated in pomegranate sauce, slow baked with wild herbs, served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummos and your choice of green salad, armenian potato salad, or soup.
|Mediterranean Meza
|$28.60
Mediterranean Feast! A tasting of 10 house specialties including hummos, baba ghanoush, tabuleh, armenian potato salad, dolma, falafels, lamb lule, chicken cilicia fillo, spinach & feta fillo, chicken pomegranate, and rice pilaf, served with pita bread. Nut-free.
|Vegetarian Middle Eastern Plate
|$20.50
Our most popular vegetarian combination plate. Comes with Grecian Spinach & Feta Fillo, Cheese Karni Fillo, Dolma Grape Leaf and your choice of Falafel or Levant Sandwich. Comes with hummos and your choice of green salad, Armenian potato salad, or soup.
Hinoya Curry | SF2BAY
Sports Basement 1041 Market Place, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Lomo saltado
|$28.50
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
French fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
|1/4 Chicken Dark
|$16.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken. Dark meat only.
To be warmed.
|Tahdig with Stew
|$15.50
Crispy rice served with your choice of stew (Khoresh)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
3191D Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
|5 Piece Nashville Hot Tenders
|$12.00
tossed in nashville hot oil - served with pluck sauce and dill pickle
|Nacho Fries
|$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
Bamboo Sushi
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Friday the 13th
|$19.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. / 8 pcs.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, house crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
Earthbar
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon
|Popular items
|Green Bowl
|$12.95
Spinach, banana, mango, avocado, coconut water, probiotic coconut yogurt.
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
LB Steak Bishop Ranch
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road; Suite 1614, San Ramon
|Popular items
|LB Potato
|$14.00
|Velvet Cake
|$11.00
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Pho Hoa & Jazen Tea
3205 Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon
|Popular items
|B45 - Vietnamese Dip Banh Mi
World Famous Hotboys - Food Truck
100 Ryan Idustrial Ct, San Ramon