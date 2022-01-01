San Ramon bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in San Ramon

Firehouse 37 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Firehouse 37

250 Market Pl, San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (2790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cali Chicken$15.99
Burger Single$10.99
Chicken Tenders$13.99
More about Firehouse 37
Worth Ranch image

 

Worth Ranch

2410 san Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
Loaded Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Bishop Ranch$12.00
More about Worth Ranch
Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201, San Ramon

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nigiri Kanpachi$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, with no toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri Ora King Salmon$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, served with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, and sea salt. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
More about Bamboo Sushi

