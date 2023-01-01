Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pad thai in San Ramon

San Ramon restaurants
San Ramon restaurants that serve chicken pad thai

999 Asian Fusion Grill

2468 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai Chicken and Shrimp$15.00
More about 999 Asian Fusion Grill
SALADS

Cha Thai Bistro

21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)$0.00
Thin rice noodles, stir fried with eggs, green onions and bean sprouts in our special Pad Thai sauce, topped with ground peanuts, more bean sprouts and lime slice
More about Cha Thai Bistro

