Curry in San Ramon

San Ramon restaurants
San Ramon restaurants that serve curry

999 Asian Fusion Grill

2468 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Khao Soi Curry Soup w/ Egg Noodles$14.00
Chicken Katsu Topped Curry Sauce$13.00
Massaman Curry$14.00
More about 999 Asian Fusion Grill
SALADS

Cha Thai Bistro

21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$13.95
Choice of protein simmered in our in-house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
Green Curry$13.95
Choice of protein simmered in green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk
Panang Curry$14.95
Choice of protein simmered in peanut curry with green beans, carrot, bell peppers, basil, kaffir leaves, topped with coconut milk
More about Cha Thai Bistro

