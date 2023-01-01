Curry in San Ramon
San Ramon restaurants that serve curry
999 Asian Fusion Grill
2468 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon
|Chicken Khao Soi Curry Soup w/ Egg Noodles
|$14.00
|Chicken Katsu Topped Curry Sauce
|$13.00
|Massaman Curry
|$14.00
Cha Thai Bistro
21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon
|Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Choice of protein simmered in our in-house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
|Green Curry
|$13.95
Choice of protein simmered in green curry sauce with bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, basil and fried eggplants topped with coconut milk
|Panang Curry
|$14.95
Choice of protein simmered in peanut curry with green beans, carrot, bell peppers, basil, kaffir leaves, topped with coconut milk