Curry chicken in San Ramon

San Ramon restaurants
San Ramon restaurants that serve curry chicken

999 Asian Fusion Grill

2468 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Topped Curry Sauce$13.00
More about 999 Asian Fusion Grill
SALADS

Cha Thai Bistro

21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry (choice of veggie, tofu, chicken, beef, pork, shrimp)$0.00
Choice of Tofu/Chicken/Pork/Beef/Shrimp simmered in our in house yellow curry sauce with potatoes, carrots and sweet onions, topped with coconut milk
More about Cha Thai Bistro

