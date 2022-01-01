Shrimp rolls in San Ramon
Slanted Door
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon
|Crispy Pork & Shrimp Imperial Roll
|$15.00
Crispy fried roll, filled with pork, wild gulf shrimp, taro root, onions, carrots, mushrooms, eggs, & black pepper.
Served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and Slanted Door dipping seasoned fish sauce.
|Slanted Door wild gulf shrimp fresh spring roll
|$14.00
Slanted Door Wild Gulf Shrimp fresh spring roll. filled with vermicelli noodles, red oak lettuce, mint & a touch of shallot mayo. Served with peanut dipping sauce