Shrimp rolls in San Ramon

Go
San Ramon restaurants
Toast

San Ramon restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Crispy Pork & Shrimp Imperial Roll image

 

Slanted Door

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork & Shrimp Imperial Roll$15.00
Crispy fried roll, filled with pork, wild gulf shrimp, taro root, onions, carrots, mushrooms, eggs, & black pepper.
Served with red oak lettuce, cooked vermicelli noodles, crushed peanuts, scallion oil, and Slanted Door dipping seasoned fish sauce.
Slanted Door wild gulf shrimp fresh spring roll$14.00
Slanted Door Wild Gulf Shrimp fresh spring roll. filled with vermicelli noodles, red oak lettuce, mint & a touch of shallot mayo. Served with peanut dipping sauce
More about Slanted Door
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201, San Ramon

Avg 4.1 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, house crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, 6 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in San Ramon

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Calamari

Map

More near San Ramon to explore

Danville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Pleasanton

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Hayward

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Castro Valley

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston