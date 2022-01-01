Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in San Ramon

San Ramon restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Firehouse 37 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Firehouse 37

250 Market Pl, San Ramon

Avg 4.2 (2790 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
HH Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Firehouse 37
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon

Avg 3.9 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
ROAM’s Fryer is GLUTEN FREE
Uses High Oleic Sunflower Oil

Cooked in high oleic sunflower oil which has many health benefits and is extremely light.
Foods absorb less fat than with heavier oils resulting in lower fat and calories
Higher in healthy mono-unsaturated fat (similar to Olive Oil!)
Light, clean flavor allowing the food’s flavor to come through
Non-GMO Project verified, Zero Trans Fat, Non-Hydrogenated
• Sweet Potato Fries: GF V
Sweet potatoes, canola oil, modified food starch, rice flour, cornstarch, dextrin, kosher salt, dextrose, xanthan gum, sugar, leavening, colored with turmeric and oleoresin paprika
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
More about Roam Artisan Burgers

