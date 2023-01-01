Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in San Ramon

San Ramon restaurants
San Ramon restaurants that serve thai fried rice

999 Asian Fusion Grill

2468 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon

Thai fried rice chicken$14.00
SALADS

Cha Thai Bistro

21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Stir fried rice with eggs, tomato, carrot, onion
