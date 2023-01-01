Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Thai fried rice in
San Ramon
/
San Ramon
/
Thai Fried Rice
San Ramon restaurants that serve thai fried rice
999 Asian Fusion Grill
2468 San Ramon Valley Boulevard, San Ramon
No reviews yet
Thai fried rice chicken
$14.00
More about 999 Asian Fusion Grill
SALADS
Cha Thai Bistro
21001 San Ramon Valley BLVD, San Ramon
Avg 4.6
(816 reviews)
Thai Fried Rice
$12.95
Stir fried rice with eggs, tomato, carrot, onion
More about Cha Thai Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in San Ramon
Cheeseburgers
Clams
Drunken Noodles
Tacos
Papaya Salad
Tomato Soup
Fried Rice
Chicken Tenders
More near San Ramon to explore
Walnut Creek
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Livermore
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Pleasanton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
San Leandro
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Hayward
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Dublin
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Castro Valley
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(44 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(406 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(409 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston