Sana's Curry Bowl

Sana's Curry Bowl is a family owned restaurant, open since 2016. The menu includes a variety of dishes from all over India including Tandoori (barbeque) Kebabs, Masala & Curry delicacies, and offers "HALAL MEAT". They pride themselves on using only the best, freshest ingredients, by sourcing local, and organic products.

27741 Crown Valley Parkway • $$

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

Saag Paneer$16.00
Spinach cooked with cubes of paneer cheese Served with Basmati rice.
( vegetarian & gluten free).
Chana Masala$15.00
Chickpeas cooked in a tomato sauce with a special blend of Indian spices. Served with Basmati rice. ( vegetarian, vegan & gluten free).
Buttered Naan$3.50
Indian leavened flat bread cooked in a tandoor oven.
Tikka Masala$17.00
Chicken (white meat) cooked in a creamy onion tomato based masala sauce. Served with Basmati rice.
Aloo Naan$5.50
Naan bread stuffed with potatoes, peas, herbs & spices.
Korma Curry$17.00
Chunks of white meat chicken cooked in a creamy curry sauce with a special blend of herbs and spices. Served with Basmati rice. ( made mild, please let us know you spice level).
Buttered Chicken$17.00
Grilled marinated chicken that is served in a rich curry gravy made with tomato, butter, and a special spice blend as a base.
Malai Kofta$15.00
Vegetable dumpling cooked in a rich creamy tomato gravy. Served with Basmati rice. ( Vegetarian & gluten free).
Garlic Naan$4.50
Indian leavened bread, infused with an irresistible garlic flavor.
Chicken Tikka Punjabi$18.00
Morsels of chicken marinated in a variety of special spices, & grilled in a tandoor oven. Served with Basmati Rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Solo Dining
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

27741 Crown Valley Parkway

Mission Viejo CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

