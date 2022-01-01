Sanborn restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Tortuga Sandwich Shop
5835 Buffalo Street, Sanborn
|Chino
|$13.00
Marinated strip steak, sauteed onions and yellow peppers, blistered tomatoes, spicy cheese sauce, herb aioli, shoestring fries.
|Churros
|$5.00
Spanish fried donuts dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with dark chocolate sauce for dipping
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.00
AVAILABLE FRIDAY 2-7PM ONLY!! Modelo beer battered cod, avocado, Mexican crema and pickled red onions on a soft corn tortilla. Served with agave lime slaw, elote pasta salad, crispy potatoes and 2 salsas- mild chipotle and spicy arbor. 3 tacos per order.
Dining Commons at NCCC
3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn
|Cheeseburger
|$4.15
|House Salad Sm
|$4.10