Sanborn restaurants you'll love

Tortuga Sandwich Shop image

SANDWICHES

Tortuga Sandwich Shop

5835 Buffalo Street, Sanborn

Avg 5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chino$13.00
Marinated strip steak, sauteed onions and yellow peppers, blistered tomatoes, spicy cheese sauce, herb aioli, shoestring fries.
Churros$5.00
Spanish fried donuts dusted in cinnamon sugar and served with dark chocolate sauce for dipping
Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
AVAILABLE FRIDAY 2-7PM ONLY!! Modelo beer battered cod, avocado, Mexican crema and pickled red onions on a soft corn tortilla. Served with agave lime slaw, elote pasta salad, crispy potatoes and 2 salsas- mild chipotle and spicy arbor. 3 tacos per order.
More about Tortuga Sandwich Shop
Dining Commons at NCCC image

 

Dining Commons at NCCC

3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$4.15
House Salad Sm$4.10
More about Dining Commons at NCCC
The Lodge on the Green Restaurant image

 

The Lodge on the Green Restaurant

6020 Townline Rd, Sanborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Lodge on the Green Restaurant
