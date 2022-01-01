Go
Sanctuary Cafe

Relaxing atmosphere. Hang out by the baseball fields. There are several things to do at Rio Vista Park. Skate park, Volleyball, Soccer, Fishing, walking trails, playgrounds, splash-ads, Baseball, Softball, and many more. Come Check us out!

8866B W Thunderbird Rd

Popular Items

Iced Americano
Mangonada
Americano
A double shot of Espresso with Hot Filtered water
Horchatta Latte Iced
Double shot with horchata flavor 2oz
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Iced coffee$5.95
Mocha or Latte over ice served with a double shot 2oz of espresso 2% milk with Torani syrup or pure made.
Scones$3.95
8866B W Thunderbird Rd

Peoria AZ

Sunday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:30 pm
