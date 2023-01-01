Go
Banner picView gallery

Sandbar BBQ - 39750 Hwy-26

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

39750 Hwy-26

Sandy, OR 97055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm

Location

39750 Hwy-26, Sandy OR 97055

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Time Travelers Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
326 Broadway Street Estacada, OR 97023
View restaurantnext
Heidis Of Gresham - 1230 NE Cleveland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1230 NE Cleveland Ave Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
Elixir Mezcaleria
orange starNo Reviews
53 NE Roberts Ave Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
Asian Thai Bistro - 120 NORTH MAIN avenue
orange starNo Reviews
120 NORTH MAIN avenue Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
alejandro's marisco's Gresham - 331 N Main ave
orange starNo Reviews
331 N Main ave Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
Tany's Coffee Shop - 3030 Ne Hogan Dr Ste C
orange starNo Reviews
3030 Ne Hogan Dr Ste C Gresham, OR 97030
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sandy

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (427 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sandbar BBQ - 39750 Hwy-26

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston