Sand House Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

9 Beach Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Old Bay Waffle Fries$5.00
Crab Avocado Wrap$15.00
Chicken Ceasar Salad Wrap$13.00
Waffle Fries$5.00
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Kid's Hot Dog$7.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers$10.00
CYO Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Blackened Mahi Taco$16.00
Location

9 Beach Road

Ocean City NJ

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

goodbeet

No reviews yet

hello!

Augie's Omelette & Waffle House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Del's Grill

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated restaurant since 1965, serving our famous crab cakes, steak sandwiches, black angus burgers, fresh garden salads, fresh seafood specialties and much more in a beach themed atmosphere. If you are looking for the best food and service at the beach, come to Del's Grill.

The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Please Call for Catering!
609-399-2400 or 609-399-0515

