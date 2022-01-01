The Sand Bar at Paradise Pointe
Come in and enjoy!
3012 NE 180th Street
Location
3012 NE 180th Street
Smithville MO
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
169 Cafe
(816) 343-2016
Home cooked food (that is if you have a world class chef at home)
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Scott's Kitchen
NOW OPEN 7:00AM - 6:30PM
Breakfast served until 11am.
If you're scheduling a pick up for later in the day, don't forget to change the pick up time, by clicking "Edit Details."
Giambalvo's
Inviting atmosphere to enjoy our traditional family recipes from house made pasta sauces, hand rolled meatballs, wood fired pizza, seafood, salads & more. Enjoy the casual, laid-back vibe in the year round outdoor patio during nice weather and enclosed & heated during the cooler months. Check our schedule to catch some live music from local artists. Our full bar features craft cocktails, beers and an extensive list of wines by the glass or bottle. We also offer options for booking a special event in our private dining room or outdoor patio . We look forward to hosting our family, friends & neighbors!