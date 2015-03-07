Go
Banner picView gallery

SandBar Marina & Grill - 3210 Rink Dam Road

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

3210 Rink Dam Road

Township of Taylorsville, NC 28681

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3210 Rink Dam Road, Township of Taylorsville NC 28681

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mekvilai Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
2422 N CENTER STREET HICKORY, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Charlie Granger's Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2450 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Standard Oyster -
orange starNo Reviews
2147 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Granny's Country Kitchen - Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
2145 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Hickory Social House
orange star3.7 • 15
2039 N Center St Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Rule & Wine Bar - 242 11th Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
242 11th Avenue Northeast Hickory, NC 28601
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Township of Taylorsville

Wilkesboro

No reviews yet

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Elkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Yadkinville

No reviews yet

Boone

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SandBar Marina & Grill - 3210 Rink Dam Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston