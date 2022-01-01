Go
Sandbar Sports Bar and Grill

Popular Items

CRISPY NATURAL WINGS$14.50
BUFFALO STYLE, SPICY BBQ, SWEET CHILI, TAJIN BLEND, OR JOSE'S SPICY GARLIC-RANCH
FISH N' CHIPS$16.00
HOUSE-CRAFTED TARTAR SAUCE, COCKTAIL SAUCE, SHOESTRING FRIES
STREET GRILLED FISH$5.50
cilantro and onions, cotija cheese, spicy guacamole on a fresh corn tortilla
PLAIN BURGER$9.00
CLASSIC QUESADILLA$12.00
HOUSE SALSA,SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE
TKO BAJA FISH$6.50
cotija-crusted flour tortilla, chipotle aioli, beer-brined escabeche slaw, lime crema, spicy guacamole, crispy onion strings, fried cilantro
SANDBAR CHICKEN TENDERS$14.50
ALL NATURAL TENDERS WITH SIDE OF HOUSE MADE RANCH, CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCE, AND SHOESTRING FRIES
Grom Quesadilla$8.99
flour tortilla and melted mixed cheese
TWO TACO PLATE$15.00
ANY 2 TACOS, CHIPS, HOUSE MADE BEANS, AND GUACAMOLE
Location

718 Ventura Place

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Beach House

No reviews yet

Situated directly on the Mission Beach boardwalk, this 30,000 square foot outdoor venue is the perfect place to soak up the San Diego sun. Our unique environment featuring outdoor tiki bars, fire pits, cabanas and tropical palms create the quintessential California beach experience. Relax in our cabanas or take a seat at our beachfront bars, a perfect setting to enjoy our epic sunsets while you enjoy a cold beer and some delicious eats!
Featuring a beachside stage, this San Diego favorite is a full service restaurant, meets sand bar, meets entertainment venue, with live acts and music regularly.

