Sandbar Montauk

Just steps from the beach, overlooking the Atlantic, you’ll find Sandbar. Established in 2021, Sandbar’s eclectic menu features New American cuisine incorporating fresh and seasonal ingredients sourced locally on Long Island. Open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—and only a block from downtown—Sandbar is your go-to for innovative cocktails, an in-house coffee and juice bar, delicious food, live entertainment, and one of the best golden hours in Montauk.
Our chefs at Sandbar and bring a wealth of experience from many renowned restaurants between NYC and the East End.

126 S Emerson Ave

Popular Items

Large Chicken Tenders$18.00
Greek Salad$15.00
cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, aged barrel feta, red wine vinaigrette
Large Chicken Tenders (Grill)$18.00
Sandbar Smash Burger (Dinner)$22.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato bun
Baby Kale Caesar$15.00
focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Fish Tacos$24.00
corn salsa, spicy avocado tomatillo sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Grill)$18.00
avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato
Sandbar Smash Burger (Grill)$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato bun
Lobster Quesadilla$22.00
lobster cream, parmesan, monterey jack
Lobster Bisque$18.00
creamy bisque, locally sourced lobster, grilled sourdough
126 S Emerson Ave

Montauk NY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
