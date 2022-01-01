Go
Toast

Sandfly BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

8413 Ferguson Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)

Popular Items

Buddy Boy Burger$10.00
1 Pound Pork$15.00
Quart Mac and Cheese$16.00
Chicken Finger Plate$12.00
Regular Mac and Cheese$3.00
Two Meat Combo$16.50
Large French Fry$6.00
Pulled Pork Plate$15.00
Sandfly Sauce 2oz$0.25
Pork Sandwich$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8413 Ferguson Ave

Savannah GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering

No reviews yet

The Best OF NY Deli Sandwiches, Salads and Breakfast. Made From Scratch and Prepared to Oorder!

The Wyld

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

5 Spot Sandfly

No reviews yet

The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA.
The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.

520 Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston