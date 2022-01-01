Sandfly BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
8413 Ferguson Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8413 Ferguson Ave
Savannah GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
The Best OF NY Deli Sandwiches, Salads and Breakfast. Made From Scratch and Prepared to Oorder!
The Wyld
Come in and enjoy!
5 Spot Sandfly
The 5 Spot Sandfly is a casual neighborhood kitchen & bar located in the Sandfly area of Savannah, GA.
The menu at The 5 Spot Sandfly will mirror the family friendly menu currently found at The 5 Spot Midtown. With the goal of creating delicious meals for everyone in the family, you’ll find signature hand-breaded chicken fingers alongside delicious salads and creative burger options. The 5 Spot Sandfly will be open for lunch and dinner with a weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a strong focus on their beverage program with the goal of creating a place where locals can relax and enjoy an exceptional libation.
520 Tavern
Come in and enjoy!