Go
Toast

Sandfly BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1220 Barnard St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1255 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$6.00
1 Pound Pork$14.00
1/2 lb Smoked Sausage$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1220 Barnard St

Savannah GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Common Thread

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cotton & Rye

No reviews yet

Thank you and hope to see you again soon!

The Vault Kitchen & Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Water Witch Tiki

No reviews yet

Tiki time! Escape to Water Witch for tropical bites and cocktails or order up to take home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston